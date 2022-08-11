HPD Pink Patch Project To Return

The annual Hastings Police Department Pink Patch Project is back for the 5th year and officially starts October 1st. The Pink Patch Project runs the duration of October and you can get in on the Pink Patch Project by purchasing a pink version of the Police Department’s shoulder patch, including a limited-edition throwback patch, a pint glass, or color-changing plastic cups. All items will be available for purchase at Hastings City Hall and the Police Department with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. Watch the City website and social media for more details. The program is supervised by Hastings Community Engagement Officer Whitney Rinowski.