Gobble Gait Race Shirt Design Contest

It’s not too early to think ahead to the Holiday Season in Hastings, and that means Gobble Gait on Thanksgiving morning. Gobble Gait is seeking design submissions for its 25th anniversary race shirt that creatively celebrates this tradition of coming together in the Hastings community to support our neighbors in need. The winner of this contest will have their design featured on the 2022 25th Anniversary Gobble Gait race shirt, worn by more than 3,000 runners, walkers, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters on Thanksgiving morning. The winner will also be recognized publicly and will receive a free 8K race registration (includes race shirt). Learn more and submit an entry at GobbleGait.com.