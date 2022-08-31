ISD 200 Intros: Logan Newton and Hovseth

New faculty introductions continue at ISD 200, as Administration welcomes Bob Logan, Samantha Newton, and Emily Hovseth to the teacher’s ranks in the District. Logan will be the Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES) Work-Based Learning Instructor for the High School, where he will help students prepare for the working world. Newton, a valedictorian of St. Catherine University, will be teaching 2nd Grade at Pinecrest Elementary, and along with being a Biology Teacher in the High School, Hovseth, a Hastings High School graduate, has been named as an Assistant Cross Country Coach.
(Samantha Newton, Emily Hovseth, and Bob Logan. Photos Source: ISD 200)