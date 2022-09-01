Hwy 55 Closure Starts Tuesday

The construction project on Highway 55 in Rosemount continues, and the Project site at Mn DOT reports that motorists can expect a full closure of Hwy 55 near Doyle Path, starting at 12:01 AM, on Tue, Sept. 6 through mid-October. All businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the project however, it may not be by a usual normal route. Hwy 55 is closed in both directions between Co. Rd. 42 and Hwy 52. The detour is Co. Rd. 42 to Hwy 52. Temporary signals have been installed and will be removed when the contractor completes the project. MnDOT is constructing dedicated turn lanes at the intersection of Hwy 55 and Doyle Path due to safety concerns over the number and severity of crashes at this intersection. Keep up-to-date on the project website.