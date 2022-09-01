Reports have surfaced that Hastings resident Sawyer James Hays has been charged in Dakota County Court with 6 felony counts of possessing child porn. According to sources, charges say Snapchat reported Hays’ account to law enforcement for sharing suspected child pornography. Police executed a search warrant at Hays’ residence in Hastings and seized four electronic items/devices which were submitted for analysis. The analysis reportedly found 4 images and 189 videos of suspected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). A criminal complaint described that several of the videos which were found on Hays’ devices were in graphic in nature. Hays made his first court appearance on Thursday, August 29th, and was ordered conditionally released on $1,000 cash bail by Judge Leslie May Metzen. According to the County Attorney’s Office, Hays’ next court appearance is Wednesday, October 19th, at 9 AM in Hastings. Hays is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by due process of law.
Hastings Man Faces Child Porn Charges
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/09/hastings-man-faces-child-porn-charges/