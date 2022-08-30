ISD 200 Teacher Intros

ISD 200 is gearing up for the new school year, which includes introductions of new members of the faculty across all of the schools in the District. So far, ISD 200 Administration has announced that Libby Sorenson will be teaching Music at Kennedy Elementary School, and Abby Lawrence will be a Special Education Resource Teacher at McAuliffe Elementary. Emilie Scott has been named as a Student Success Coach, Jason Matsch will teach 7th and 8th grade Language Arts, and Ryan Mulvihill will be teaching Social Studies, all at the Middle School. Peter Schultz will teach Social Studies at the H. S. level. District officials welcome each of the new faculty members to the District, and are ready to see the students again for the new school year.