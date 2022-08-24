Local Church Continues Donations To Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine may have faded from the headlines, but local groups continue to conduct outreach and assistance efforts for those affected by the ongoing conflict. Pastor Randy Berg, of Calvary Church in Hastings, talks about the 30-year partnership his church has had with a church in Ukraine.
Grass roots efforts are the best way for the Hastings Community to show support for the citizens of Ukraine, and Pastor Berg talks about how to help.
Checks can be mailed to Calvary Church, 907 W 15th Street Hastings, MN, 55033, or donate online at CalvaryHastings.org.