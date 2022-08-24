UWH Campaign Kickoff Coming

The traditional United Way of Hastings (UWH) annual giving campaign kickoff will be held at Todd Field this year to coincide with the first home Hastings Raiders football game on Thursday, September 1. UWH staff and board members, campaign sponsors, and other representatives will be wearing United Way’s signature “LIVE UNITED” T-shirts and will greet attendees with informational materials on United Way’s Annual Giving theme this year, “One Pill Can Kill”. Goals of “One Pill Can Kill” are to build awareness of fentanyl poisonings in the community, reduce the stigma of these deadly overdoses, and provide resources. Information may be found on the United Way of Hastings website.