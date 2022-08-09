Otto Nominated For Prescott Planning Commission

Prescott resident Kate Otto was introduced on Monday evening as a nominee for the Prescott Planning Commission. Mayor Rob Daugherty briefed the Council on her nomination.
The Council will vote on her nomination at the next meeting.
