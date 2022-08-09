Otto Nominated For Prescott Planning Commission

  • Filed under Featured

  • August 9, 2022

  • August 9, 2022

Prescott resident Kate Otto was introduced on Monday evening as a nominee for the Prescott Planning Commission. Mayor Rob Daugherty briefed the Council on her nomination.

Click here for audio

   
The Council will vote on her nomination at the next meeting.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/08/otto-nominated-for-prescott-planning-commission/

Leave a Reply