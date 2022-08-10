Primary Election Results

The Primary Election has concluded for 2022 and there were a number of races pared down, and ballot initiatives that were decided on Tuesday evening. In Hastings, the top four vote-getters for the two at-large City Council seats were Angie Haus, with 1,055, Ian Martin with 967, Tom Wright with 964, and Dave Pemble, with 898. The Dakota County Attorney race shows Matt Little as top vote-getter, with nearly 16,000 votes, and Kathy Keena with over 14,000. In Washington County, Keith Franke and Karla Bigham will face off in November for the Commissioner Seat for District 4 on the Washington County Board. Bigham received 5,164 votes and Franke 4,859. The South Washington County School District referendum did not pass, by a vote of 14,257 “against” to 7,335 “for”. At the state level, in Minnesota State Senate District 41, Republican Tom Dippel will face off against Democrat Judy Seeberger. Dippel received 4,673 votes to Tony Jurgens, who came in at 2,995, and Seeberger ran unopposed. Tim Walz will face off against Scott Jensen in the Governor’s Race, Jim Schulz will run against Keith Ellison for Attorney General, and the race for Secretary of State pits Steve Simon against Kim Crockett. View the complete results on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.