County Board Recognizes Farmers And Artists

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners honored four local farm families and promoted the arts on August 9th, during a board meeting at the Dakota County Fair. Commissioners recognized Little Hill Berry Farm owners Aaron Wills and Molly McGovern Wills as the University of Minnesota Extension Services 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Wills grow blueberries, strawberries and raspberries in Waterford Township. They have operated their organic fruit farm since 2011. The University of Minnesota’s Farm Family Recognition program honors families throughout the state for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities. Commissioners also recognized three families with more than 100 years of farming in Dakota County. The Minnesota Farm Bureau 2022 Century Farm honorees included the Terry Family Farm in Waterford, 150 years, the Childs Family Farm in Castle Rock, 150 years, and Rotty Farms in Nininger Township, 100 years. The Rottys were also named the Extension’s Farm Family of the Year in 2021. The board also proclaimed August as Public Art Appreciation Month in Dakota County. Robert Erickson and Cheryl O’Donnell, members of the Dakota County Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee, updated the board on art activities in the county.