CFPD Investigates Assault Report

The Cannon Falls Police Department reports that on August 9th at about 6:30 PM, officers were dispatched to Lower Hanna’s Bend for a report of a victim that was shot with an air soft gun in the face. The suspects were a male and two females in a Jeep Cherokee. Further information was not provided for the incident, and the investigation remains active at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cannon Falls Police Department at 507-263-2626, and reference Case Number 22004145.