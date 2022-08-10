Renovations At St. John’s In Vermillion Continue

Building renovation efforts continue at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Vermillion. According to a post on social media, the congregation’s “Brick by Brick” project continues to move forward. At this time all of the exterior brick work is done. Staining previously seen by the doors to the church has removed and the overall exterior of the building is restored to its original beauty. After the washing and sealcoating will be three weeks worth of trim painting to complete the project hopefully by Labor Day. Church leadership expressed thanks to all who have prayed for this project’s success and donated toward its completion.
(Renovation Work Continues. Submitted photo)