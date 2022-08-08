PFD Receives Donation From Kwik Trip

Coming on the heels of the grand opening of the new Kwik Trip Convenience Store in Prescott comes the news that Kwik Trip has donated $1,000 to the Prescott Fire Department. In a presentation made at the grand opening, Kwik Trip owner Don Zietlow, along with Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, presented the $1,000 check to Fire Chief Tom Lytle. Department officials state that the donation will be used to purchase defibrillators for the Department.
(L to R: Grace Stanke, Don Zietlow, Tom Lytle. Photo Source: PFD)