HFS July Donation Drive Results

The Hastings community came together in July, in support of Hastings Family Service, and raised a total of $64,525 to help area families served by Hastings Family Service. According to an HFS press release, this amount will receive a proportionate match from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless. The press release states this is the largest July on record for HFS. This generosity comes at a critical time because the need is growing as families struggle with the increased prices of basic items like gas and groceries. HFS staff and management thank the community for helping to feed hungry families.