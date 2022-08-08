Zuzek Declares Candidacy For ISD 200 School Board

Former ISD 200 educator Mark Zuzek has announced his candidacy for the ISD 200 school board, for the Special Election called to fill the seat of Mike Reis, who resigned from the board in July. A 30-year veteran of ISD 200 as a teacher and principal in Hastings Public Schools, Zuzek also has been the superintendent for Intermediate School District 917. In a statement to the public, Zuzek listed his personal skills such as collaborative leadership, creative problem solving, and big picture thinking, as qualifications for the school board. Zuzek also said he is prepared to use his compassion and experience as an educational leader to support the needs of the students, staff, and families. The School Board Election occurs in November.