PSD Staff Intros: Camille Martsen

  • August 29, 2022

The Phy Ed Department for the Prescott School District is happy to welcome Camille Martsen onto the Staff, where she will be providing Phy Ed instruction to K-3 and 6th through 8th grade students. Martsen brings three years of Phy Ed teaching in Duluth to Prescott, and has her degree from UMD. Camille looks forward to being a part of the Prescott Community, and enjoys outdoor activities and playing guitar. She and her fiance have two dogs, a “wonderful” Golden Retriever, and a “crabby” Jack Russell Terrier.

Click here for audio


   
(Camille Martsen. Photo Source: PSD)

