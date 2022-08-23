PSD Staff Intros: Ross Wargula

The Prescott School District has announced that Ross Wargula has been hired as an 8th grade Special Education teacher for the District. Wargula brings four years of experience in 6th to 10th grade education, a Bachelor’s Degree from UW River Falls, and Master’s Degrees in Coaching and Athletic Administration from Concordia University and Special Education from Grand Canyon University. Wargula looks forward to helping students reach their potential, and the reward of seeing students overcome tough challenges. Wargula and his wife, Michelle, have one son, Brooks.