Prescott Chosen For EPA Study

The City of Prescott has been selected by the Wisconsin EPA for a pilot study for a biological treatment of nitrates in municipal drinking water, and the Prescott City Council heard a report on the request from the EPA to use well #4 in town for the study. Alderperson John Peterson presented the information that was initially reviewed by the Public Works Committee.
The setup would require a quarter of a gallon per minute to be provided to the study, tapped from the main well #4 line. Staff was assured by the EPA that the well would not have to be taken offline to complete the pilot project.