Senior Housing Study Requested In Prescott

The Prescott Housing Authority expressed interest in a community study for senior housing in Prescott. Due to budget restraints, the board has asked the City to reach out to firms to conduct a study. Staff has approached WSB Engineering and Maxfield Research and received proposals for a study from each firm. The City, as part of TID #3 closing, transferred a portion of those funds into an affordable housing fund that currently has $310,346. Both firms offer similar deliverables, but with varying means of fulfilling the study. The most notable difference is cost of each study. At the July 20th, 2022 Prescott Housing Authority board meeting, it was expressed that the WSB proposal was favored by the board because of familiarity with Wisconsin municipalities, well-regarded reputation, and budget friendly offering. The City Council will take up the matter on Monday evening.