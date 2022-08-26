St. Paul Park FD Chief Lee Retires

The City of St. Paul Park’s Fire Department recently bid farewell to retiring Fire Chief Kurk Lee. According to the Department, Lee was hired onto the Fire Department back in 1991 working up the ranks and became Chief in 2005. The Department thanked Chief Lee for 31 years of service. Chief Lee announced his retirement in a final radio check in with Department Headquarters.
Chief Lee is the longest-serving Chief of the Department.
(Kurk Lee with MN State Senator Karla Bigham. Photo Source: SSP FD)