Wuollet’s Bakery Open For Business

  • August 26, 2022

Wuollet’s Bakery in Hastings is NOW OPEN! There was much activity this morning, and customers and staff alike are very happy to have a family-owned, hometown bakery operating in Hastings once again. Check ’em out, and get some baked goods! Also, a nice touch with the Emily’s wall hanging in the store.
   

