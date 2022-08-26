Wuollet’s Bakery in Hastings is NOW OPEN! There was much activity this morning, and customers and staff alike are very happy to have a family-owned, hometown bakery operating in Hastings once again. Check ’em out, and get some baked goods! Also, a nice touch with the Emily’s wall hanging in the store.
Wuollet’s Bakery Open For Business
