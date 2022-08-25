Trailer Park Residents Concerned Over Eviction Notices

Residents of the Hastings Terrace Mobile Home Park in Hastings report they have begun receiving 10-day eviction notices from park management related to upkeep and maintenance of the homes in the park. According to one tenant, “residents (are) being told that they are facing eviction if they do not wash their home or weed around their house by noon on August 29th.” The tenant continues, saying, “Many of the items on these lists are extremely costly and time-consuming to update, and many are feeling a fear of homelessness.” Mark Lambert, of Summit Properties commented that upkeep of the homes is a concern of the management.
Lambert also stated he spoke with the resident directly to address these concerns.