2023 Hastings Budget Proposal Published

The City of Hastings reports that a proposed budget of $38,011,078 will be presented to the City Council for deliberation and acceptance later this year. City Administrator Dan Wietecha said that the budget process begins right after the new year.
The budget proposal includes a property tax levy of $17.4 million, which is a 6.6% increase from 2022, primarily funded by increased property values. According to a preliminary statement on the budget, a median home in Hastings would see an increase of approximately $16.25 in property tax a month under the new budget estimate. When the preliminary budget levy is approved, State Law prohibits any increase in the levy for that year, but does allow the levy to be decreased. Learn more about the City Budget on the City website.