ISD 200 Proposes 9% Increase for Preliminary Levy

  • September 26, 2022

The ISD 200 School Board will meet for regular business on Wednesday, September 28th, and one of the agenda items will be deliberation of the proposed levy for the 2023-2024 school year. According to information submitted to the Board, the property tax levy is proposed to be $19,103,676, which reflects an increase of just over 9% from the previous year, or $1,582,169. The District does propose a hold on major budget adjustments for Fiscal Year 23-24 until the Budget Projection Model is updated, with continued efforts to make adjustments and search for cost efficiencies. The meeting is open to the public.

