Banner Garners Complaint

The United Way of Hastings has been caught in the crossfire of opposing political ideologies of the 2022 campaign. According to published reports, a United Way of Hastings banner sponsored by MN House candidate Shane Hudella was removed by his campaign after the banner was singled out by an anonymous person who lodged a complaint against United Way of Hastings, saying the banner had the appearance that UWH was taking sides in the race. The banner campaign for United Way of Hastings has historically had candidates purchase the $500 banners to support the efforts of UWH, and candidates have come from both major parties, including Tony Jurgens and Karla Bigham, to participate. This is the first time a complaint has been received.