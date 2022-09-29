Knights of Columbus Sausage Sale Set

The Vermillion Knights of Columbus have announced that their annual Sausage Supper will not be held in person again this year. According to a post on social media, the Knights will still sell pork and blood sausage after the 10 AM Mass on Sunday, October 30th. Event organizers encourage pre-ordering sausage, with pre-orders being taken through October 19th. An order of about 2 pounds of blood sausage or 3 pounds of pork sausage will cost $20. Pick orders up at St. John the Baptist Church. 106 West Main Street, in Vermillion. For questions, contact Joe Kummer at 651-367-9223, or Thomas Kurzawski at 612-358-1922.