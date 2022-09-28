Intek To Hold Event For Manufacturing Month

To celebrate Manufacturing Month in Minnesota, Intek Plastics, a supplier of custom plastic solutions, is hosting an event at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, to discuss current workforce challenges and successes and how it is using the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline to help meet its workforce needs. With the help of a Dual Training Grant, Intek is training two individuals as machinist tool and die makers. As part of the program, both receive on-the-job training at Intek Plastics and attend related courses at Dunwoody College of Technology. As part of the event there will be a Manufacturing Month discussion about how Dual-Training Pipeline can help manufacturers meet their workforce needs. Attendees will include officials from Intek Plastics and two dual trainees, the Dunwoody College dean of manufacturing, and Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry Temporary Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach, and Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson.