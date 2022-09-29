Books Raise Concerns For ISD 200

Near the end of Wednesday evening’s meeting of the ISD 200 School Board, and during the agenda item of future topics for Board discussion, Director Carrie Tate requested a board discussion regarding books available to students that are known to contain what is said to be explicit material.
Director Lisa Hedin commented that the issue falls under the scope of the Policy Committee before coming to the full Board.
A motion to direct the Policy Committee to address the issue, including the policy and appeals process failed by a 3 to 3 vote.