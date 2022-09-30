Randolph FFA Receives Awards From State Fair

The Randolph Chapter of Future Farmers of America report that the chapter had a very successful showing at the MN State Fair this year, including being named “Overall Premier Chapter”. The group came away from the fair with other awards including Champion Safe Tractor Operator, first place breeding beef chapter, second Overall Breeding Premier Chapter, Market Premier Chapter, and 3rd place beef herdsmanship, among others. Individual recognition went to Wyatt Herman for Fourth overall breeding beef heifer, Gavin Ruud and Treyton Lind for first and second place, respectively, individual safe tractor operator. Also, the Three Generation FFA Show Family Award was presented to the Nordling family, and FFA member Elaine Dorn was a part of the Parade of Champions for breeding sheep.