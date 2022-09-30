Boat Accident Claims One

On Thursday , September 29th, at approximately 8:00 PM, the Dakota County Sheriff?s Office responded to a collision involving two boats on the Mississippi River near Kings Cove Marina. Two people were reported to be in the water. Through witness reports the Sheriff’s Office learned an adult male and adult female in a jon boat collided with a cabin cruiser occupied by two adult males. Both occupants of the jon boat were ejected into the water and sustained serious injuries. Shortly after the collision, the victims were recovered by the occupants of the cabin cruiser where they rendered aid until first responders arrived. Both victims from the jon boat were transported to Regions Hospital where the male victim, identified as Dallas Larson age 59 of Hastings died. The female victim is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hastings Police Department and Hastings Fire Department. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstance that led up to this tragic incident.