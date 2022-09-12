Car Show Needs Volunteers

The Historic Hastings Car Show has their final event for 2022 scheduled for Sunday, September 18th, and they report they are in desperate need of volunteers for the show. According to a post on social media, the event can not safely happen without more help. Organizers ask people to consider getting friends together and helping out. It involves hanging out at the gate to let cars in and out and giving direction for a safe event. Visit the Car Show sign-up website to sign up. You will need to scroll down to the September date. If you have questions, call 651-437-5031.