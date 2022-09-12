Community Halloween Party Seeks Activity Sponsors

The City of Hastings will host a Community Halloween Party on Friday, October 28th, and the Parks and Recreation Department is looking for businesses and organizations to help them make the party a happening place by hosting an activity station! Contributions are also being sought. Community Contributors can donate $50 or an equivalent candy amount, Game and Activity Sponsors are at the $100 level and Multiple Activity Sponsorships start at the $200 level. If interested, please contact Program Director Paige Marschall-Bigler at 651-480-6182 or PMarschall@HastingsMN.gov.