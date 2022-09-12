Fairy Wonderland Food Truck Event Successful

Healing Play, Inc, is happy to report that the Food Truck Event held on September 9th was a big success. According to a post on social media, organizers weren’t sure about the outcome with the rainy weather but the weather cleared up and very many people showed up. Healing Play gives special thanks to the delicious food trucks, Consuming Fire, LLC, Pita Pit, Tater Tot Temptations, Los Padrinos, LLC, and ShaveCrave for being there for this event, all of our volunteers and everyone that came out to support the first Fairy Wonderland Food Trucks and Festivities.