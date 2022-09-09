The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office shared on September 8 that on Tuesday, September 6th at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash in Greenvale Township. The driver and lone occupant in a 2020 Buick Envision, Carol James (82) from Northfield, was traveling south on County Road 23 (Foliage Avenue) near 307th Street when she crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with a Fed Ex semi. Mrs. James died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Northfield Police Department, and Northfield Fire Department. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mrs. James.
Fatal Crash in Greenvale Township
