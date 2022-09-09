New Members Join Dakota Scott Workforce Development Board

Dakota County announced that Joel Akason, Ashley Halvorson and Ronnie Bassett will represent the private sector on the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board following their September 6 appointment by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.