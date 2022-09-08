The City of Hastings shared that Pat Diedrich was recently promoted to Sergeant with the Hastings Police Department. He started with Hastings PD in June of 2017 and served on the Patrol Division prior to moving into the Investigative Division in June of 2019. Sergeant Diedrich received his degree from the University of Wisconsin – Superior in sociology and criminal justice and earned his POST certification from Hennepin Technical College. Congratulations, Sergeant Diedrich!
Hastings Police Department Promotes Diedrich To Sergeant
