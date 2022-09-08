Following a Compensation and Classification Study by Abdo Solutions, the Hastings City Council adopted a new Step and Grade Scale and approved the implementation plan that includes wage adjustments for non-union employees, retroactive to July 4, 2022. For employees represented by unions, negotiations are underway. A link to the detailed Compensation Study can be found on the KDWA News page. Detailed Compensation Study: http://156.99.88.54/WebLink/0/edoc/740287/X-E-02%20Compensation%20Study%20Implementation.pdf
City of Hastings Compensation Study Results
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/09/city-of-hastings-compensation-study-results/