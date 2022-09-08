Preliminary 2023 Hastings City Budget Approved

At its September 6 City Council meeting, The Hastings City Council approved a preliminary 2023 Budget. City Administrator Dan Wietecha provides a high level overview of the budget details:
City Council Member Tina Folch speaks to the process thus far:
City Council Member Mark Vaughan invites residents to learn about the preliminary budget and provide the council with feedback:
To review the details of the budget and to see what types of budgeted requests are included in the plan see the link provided on the KDWA News page – https://www.hastingsmn.gov/Home/Components/News/News/6993/194. The Truth in Taxation public hearing is set for December 5 at 7pm.
Complete Audio: