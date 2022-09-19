Ellsworth Creamery Nominated

The Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery has been named as a Nominee for the 2022 Community and Economic Development Awards (CEDA) by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA). The creamery has a long history in the heart of Wisconsin’s Dairyland, with 250 dairy-farmer members and three production facilities. According to the Wisconsin Economic Development Association, their success and growth led to the need for expansion, and their aging facility in Comstock needed to be replaced. The creamery found a site to construct a new $26 million, 60,000-square foot cheese-making facility and retail store in the Menomonie Industrial Park. 2022 CEDA-nominated projects were screened and selected by an impartial panel of judges comprised of WEDA members and partners. The winners will be announced at the live awards ceremony luncheon, which will be held on Thursday, September 29, in La Crosse.