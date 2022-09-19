Local Artist’s Work Selected

Artist Jim Caturia from Cannon Falls has claimed his third honor as artist for the State’s Waterfowl Stamp for the 2022 Waterfowl Hunting Season in MN. His current entry is a blue-winged Teal. Caturia credits growing up in an outdoors family for his passion of depicting wildlife in his artwork. Caturia lives outside of Cannon Falls and is originally from Hastings. His other two winning entries were submitted in 2018 and 2019. The wildlife stamps can be purchased individually or along with a hunting or fishing license. The proceeds help conservation in the state. Taking second in the 2022 contest was Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville and third was Ron Engebretson of Owatonna.
(2022 Waterfowl Stamp Art. Artist: Jim Caturia)