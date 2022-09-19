Prescott Student of the Week

  • Filed under Featured

  • September 19, 2022

  • September 19, 2022

The Prescott High School Counseling Office announces that Senior Tailynne Hughes is the Prescott Kiwanis Student Of The Week. According to a nomination submitted by Choir Director Brittany Kamrath, “Tailynne has been involved in choir, honor choirs, and musicals throughout high school. She comes to choir with a positive attitude every day and is consistently kind to everyone she interacts with. Tailynne is a ray of sunshine in everyone’s day. We have been so fortunate to have her as part of the choir for the past four years.”

Click here for audio


   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/09/prescott-student-of-the-week-3/

Leave a Reply