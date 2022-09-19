Prescott Student of the Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office announces that Senior Tailynne Hughes is the Prescott Kiwanis Student Of The Week. According to a nomination submitted by Choir Director Brittany Kamrath, “Tailynne has been involved in choir, honor choirs, and musicals throughout high school. She comes to choir with a positive attitude every day and is consistently kind to everyone she interacts with. Tailynne is a ray of sunshine in everyone’s day. We have been so fortunate to have her as part of the choir for the past four years.”