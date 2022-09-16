Gobble Gait Registration Now Open

Gobble Gait registration is now open for those who wish to spend Thanksgiving morning with thousands of like-minded community members with a desire to provide Hastings Family Service with the funds they need to effectively help families in need in the ISD 200 area and spend the morning running or walking on what hopes to be a brisk, bright morning. Communications Director for Hastings Family Service, Kelly Carter, makes the announcement.
Early Turkey registration is now open through 11:59 PM on October 31st for $35 for the 8K race, which includes a T-shirt, and $15 for the 2K race. Family registration for 4 to 10 people living in the same house is $40 for the 2K race. The race will be held on Thursday, November 24th, starting at 8:30 AM. Learn more and register at GobbleGait.com.