HFS Distributes 240 Backpacks

Hastings Family Service helped 240 children fill up brand new backpacks with school supplies for the upcoming school year. Communications Director Kelly Carter said it was good to have the kids come in.
The school supplies program is a staff favorite at Hastings Family Service. Children aren’t sure what to expect, but they walk in and see all the brightly colored backpacks. A friendly volunteer helped each child fill a pack with everything they need. The kids leave confident and excited to start school. A number of organizations held school supply collections and drives to stock the shelves at HFS, including Dugarel’s Bar & Grill, Smead Manufacturing, DCA Title, Kelli Reitzel with Edward Jones, and Innovative Surfaces to name a few. Tony and Phyllis Reilly shared their ice cream machine to give the kids an extra special treat.