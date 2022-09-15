DARTS Announces Hiring of Sarah Lindner

DARTS announces the placement of a new Director of Advancement, Sarah Lindner. A Hastings resident, she comes to DARTS with a unique blend of experience in the nonprofit, healthcare, and marketing communications industries. Most recently, she served as the Community Relations & Philanthropy Director for United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties. DARTS is a nonprofit organization that has provided personalized and professional services for older adults and their loved ones in the Dakota County area and beyond for over 45 years.
(Sarah Lindner. Photo Source: DARTS)