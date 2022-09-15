Jurgens Calls For Special Session To Deal With Surplus

On the heels of yet another positive state budget forecast while Minnesotans continue to struggle with rising inflation costs, State Representative Tony Jurgens is calling on Governor Walz, Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller to agree on the parameters of a special session that would focus on immediate tax relief. Jurgens commented on the proposed special session.
Recently, state economists unveiled an August revenue report that showed tax collections for the month were $69 million above forecast. Revenue for July was $64 million above forecast. In February, Minnesota’s economic experts projected that the state would see a $9.25 billion budget surplus for the next two-year budget cycle. Added to the other collections, General Fund Tax Revenue since the February forecast is now $3.06 billion above forecast.