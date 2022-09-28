Hastings Chamber Works To Bring Business To Students

The Hastings Chamber of Commerce is working with educators and students at Hastings High School once again to bring business to the classroom. There are two opportunities for students and other community members to engage in this new program during the school year. Employers will have the opportunity to speak with students during an Employer’s Panel during Minnesota Education Fair day, on Monday, February 27th. The other program is CEO in the Classroom, which brings business leaders into the classroom to speak on topics like understanding compensation packages. The Chamber wants to expand this new program and provide additional opportunities to connect youth with local businesses. If you are interested in being part of one or both of the programs, or have have suggestions on new ways to grow the program, please email Kristy@HastingsMN.org.