ISD 200 Maintains COVID Protocols

ISD 200 is still adhering to COVID protocols for students, staff and faculty in the District, and has published guidelines for monitoring and addressing COVID concerns in the District. According to the ISD 200 Health Services Department, families should be on the lookout for symptoms and be prepared to keep a student home, if a positive test reveals the Virus. A student should not come to school, and may be sent home from school, if they have or have had a fever of 100 degrees F or more in the past 24 hours, vomiting or diarrhea in the past 24 hours, an undiagnosed skin rash, or a positive COVID-19 test. Get complete details on the ISD 200 website.