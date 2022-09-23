Jake Moore Named HHS Alumni Of The Year

The Hastings High School Alumni Association is proud to award the 2022 Alumni of the Year to Jake Moore. Moore is a Class of 1964 graduate of Hastings High School, and a lifelong resident of Hastings. Jake has touched thousands of lives as an educator, counselor and coach. Please join the Alumni on October 2nd at the Depot in downtown Hastings for their Annual All-Class Reunion. Tickets are still available. Tickets are $35 per person with the proceeds going to the Alumni Association.
(Jake Moore. Submitted Photo.)