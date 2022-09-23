HHS Receives False Threat

Principal Scott Doran of the Hastings High School recently posted a message to District families regarding a possible threat of violence at Hastings High School. In his message, Doran said that on Thursday afternoon ISD 200 received a threatening message which referenced a “Hastings High School”. Because school officials treat all threats seriously, they were able to immediately work and investigate with local law enforcement, and determine the message was related to a different school, in a different state. ISD 200 remains aware that several Minnesota school districts have been impacted by hoax messaging last week, and based on widely available media reports, the messages have been confirmed by law enforcement to be hoaxes and appear to be part of a nationwide issue. Doran concluded his message by saying, “The safety of our students and staff is our first priority and we wanted to make you aware of the situation.”